What's the story

India's Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh has raised alarm over delays in major defense procurement projects.

Speaking at the CII Annual Business Summit, he said, "Many times, we know while signing contracts that those systems will never come."

He added, "Not a single project I can think of is completed on time."

The remarks come months after he expressed dissatisfaction with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd's (HAL) delay in delivering Tejas Mk1A fighter jets.