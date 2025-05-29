'Not one..completed on time': IAF chief flags defense project delays
What's the story
India's Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh has raised alarm over delays in major defense procurement projects.
Speaking at the CII Annual Business Summit, he said, "Many times, we know while signing contracts that those systems will never come."
He added, "Not a single project I can think of is completed on time."
The remarks come months after he expressed dissatisfaction with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd's (HAL) delay in delivering Tejas Mk1A fighter jets.
Project delays
Tejas Mk1A deliveries delayed, prototypes yet to roll out
Singh specifically pointed to the Tejas Mk1A project, where deliveries are pending despite a ₹48,000 crore contract with HAL.
The first delivery was due in March 2024 but has not happened yet.
He also mentioned delays in the Tejas Mk2 prototype and no prototype of the stealth AMCA fighter being available.
"Deliveries of Tejas Mk1 are delayed. The prototype of Tejas Mk2 is yet to roll out. There is no prototype yet of the stealth AMCA fighter," he said.
Accountability plea
Call for accountability and trust in defense projects
Singh stressed the need for accountability and trust between the armed forces and industry.
He said, "We cannot just talk about producing in India, we need to talk about designing."
The Air Chief emphasized that once a commitment is made, it should be honored without excuses.
"We have to be now-ready to be future-ready. In 10 years, we will have more output from industry, but what we need today, we need today....Wars are won by empowering our forces," he said.
National victory
Operation Sindoor: A national victory, says Air Chief
He also spoke about Operation Sindoor, which showcased India's indigenous capabilities during a conflict with Pakistan.
Singh called Operation Sindoor a "national victory," thanking all Indians for their support.
He said, "When one is fighting for a true cause, everything comes together seamlessly."
The session highlighted the importance of strengthening India's defense manufacturing ecosystem in line with strategic autonomy and Atmanirbharta.
Maritime focus
India's maritime potential and defense reforms highlighted
Joining Singh at the summit, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi emphasized India's maritime potential at the summit.
He said, "India is, was, and will always be a maritime nation—not just by design or geography but also by destiny."
Defense Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh also spoke about ongoing reforms to improve the defense manufacturing ecosystem.
"India's defense vision is intrinsically linked to Atmanirbharta, strategic autonomy, and the broader aspiration of a Viksit Bharat with expanded GDP contribution from defense manufacturing," he stated.