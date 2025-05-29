Pune Porsche case accused doctor arrested in kidney transplant racket
What's the story
Dr. Ajay Taware, the former medical superintendent of Sassoon General Hospital in Pune, has been arrested in connection with a kidney transplant racket that took place at Ruby Hall Clinic in 2022.
At the time, Taware was the head of the Regional Authorization Committee that approved transplants.
He is already in jail for allegedly tampering with the blood samples of a 17-year-old teenager who drove his Porsche into a motorcycle last year, killing IT professionals Aneesh Awadhia and Ashwini Koshta.
Racket details
Kidney transplant racket involved illegal practices
Per PTI, the city crime branch has taken him into custody.
The kidney transplant racket involved illegal practices during a March 2022 surgery.
A Kolhapur woman had pretended to be the wife of a man needing a kidney transplant and donated hers to a young woman.
In return, the young woman's mother donated her kidney to the man.
The Kolhapur woman was allegedly promised ₹15 lakh for her act.
Legal violations
Illegal swaps and identity revelation
Such swaps are only legal when donors are related and transplants are approved under strict rules.
However, on March 29, 2022, just four days after the surgery, the woman revealed her true identity after a dispute over promised money.
The case was registered against 15 people, including Ruby Hall Clinic's managing trustee and some staff members, in May 2022.