Dr. Ajay Taware, the former medical superintendent of Sassoon General Hospital in Pune, has been arrested in connection with a kidney transplant racket that took place at Ruby Hall Clinic in 2022.

At the time, Taware was the head of the Regional Authorization Committee that approved transplants.

He is already in jail for allegedly tampering with the blood samples of a 17-year-old teenager who drove his Porsche into a motorcycle last year, killing IT professionals Aneesh Awadhia and Ashwini Koshta.