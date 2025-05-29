What's the story

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) are part of India's family and will voluntarily return to the country's mainstream soon.

Speaking at the CII Business Summit, he reiterated India's revamped strategy toward Pakistan, focusing solely on terrorism and PoK in any potential dialogue with Islamabad.

"I believe that the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir are our own, part of our family," he said.