'PoK residents will return to India voluntarily soon': Rajnath Singh
What's the story
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) are part of India's family and will voluntarily return to the country's mainstream soon.
Speaking at the CII Business Summit, he reiterated India's revamped strategy toward Pakistan, focusing solely on terrorism and PoK in any potential dialogue with Islamabad.
"I believe that the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir are our own, part of our family," he said.
Family reunion
Singh expresses confidence in PoK's return to India
Singh expressed confidence that those separated from India will eventually return.
He said most people in PoK have a "deep connection" with India, and only a few have been "misled."
"India always talks about connecting hearts, and we believe that by walking on the path of love, unity and truth, the day is not far when our own part, PoK, will return and say, I am India, I have returned," he said.
Defense progress
Singh highlights India's defense capabilities
The minister also sent a strong message to Pakistan about the high cost of terrorism, which he said Islamabad has now realized.
In his speech, Singh also highlighted India's growing defense capabilities.
He said India's defense exports have skyrocketed from under ₹1,000 crore a decade ago to a record ₹23,500 crore now.
He stressed that Make in India in defense is critical for national security and prosperity.
Op Sindoor
'India's home-grown systems surprised the world'
The minister also spoke about how home-grown systems surprised the world during Operation Sindoor and how India is now preparing for new-age warfare technology.
And because of India's military capabilities, it could have inflicted more damage against terrorists in Pakistan during 'Operation Sindoor,' but it exercised restraint, he added.
"If we did not have this capability, India's forces would not have been able to take such effective action against terrorism from lower Pakistan to PoK," the defense minister said.