Major Indian airports to shut for runway repairs: Details here

If you're planning to travel in the coming months, you might want to check your flight details. Four major Indian airports, namely, Jodhpur, Srinagar, Pune, and Adampur, will be temporarily shutting down for runway repairs, Moneycontrol reported. The closures will affect civil flight operations and are part of a phased recarpeting plan at airports managed by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Jodhpur closure Jodhpur airport's complete shutdown The first major disruption will be at Jodhpur airport, which will be closed from March 29 to April 27. During this time, civil flight operations will be completely suspended. Airlines like IndiGo, Air India, and Air India Express have already stopped accepting bookings beyond March 28, indicating the extent of the shutdown.

Srinagar disruption Srinagar airport's staggered disruptions Srinagar airport will also witness disruptions later in the year, though they are going to be staggered. It will be closed on weekends from August to mid-October, followed by a full shutdown from October 16 to November 5. This phased approach means flights may be limited even before the complete closure kicks in.

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Upcoming closures What's happening at Pune and Adampur airports? Pune airport is also scheduled for runway repairs, but the exact dates are yet to be announced. Once confirmed, travelers can expect schedule changes. Meanwhile, Adampur air base could see one of the longest disruptions, with reports suggesting a shutdown of up to eight months toward the end of the year.

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