4 killed, 6 injured in car collision in Rajasthan's Udaipur

According to Savina station house officer Ajayraj Singh, the victims were returning from a Mehfil-e-Milad program when their car was hit by another vehicle. The second car, bearing a Gujarat registration number, was traveling from Rajgarh in Churu district to Vapi in Gujarat. Four passengers in this car were injured and are currently receiving treatment.

Fatal collision

Rajasthan highway crash kills 4 family members

Bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and the vehicles involved have been seized. Police are probing the circumstances behind the accident. Earlier, on January 15, a family of four was killed in a car accident on the Chittorgarh-Udaipur National Highway. The victims were Rinkesh Nanwani (40), his wife Suhani (38), aunt Rajni (58), and uncle Hiranand Lalwani (60). They were returning home from a wedding when their vehicle lost control due to a stray animal on the road.