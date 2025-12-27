4 killed as speeding car rams tree in Saharanpur
On Saturday, four men died when their car, reportedly speeding after a visit to Shakambhari Devi temple, crashed into a tree in Saharanpur, UP.
The victims—Vijay Kumar, his brother Manish Kumar, Jitendra, and Sonu—were all in their 30s and 40s.
Locals rushed to help but couldn't save them
After the crash left the group trapped inside the wrecked car, local residents quickly alerted police and tried to rescue them by breaking windows.
Despite being rushed to a nearby health center by ambulance, all four were declared dead on arrival.
Their identities were confirmed using Aadhaar cards and phones.
Overspeeding behind yet another tragic accident
Police confirmed overspeeding as the cause.
This isn't an isolated case—roads leading to Shakambhari Devi temple have seen multiple serious accidents lately.
From fog-related mishaps to collisions involving trucks and SUVs, these routes have become worryingly dangerous for visitors.