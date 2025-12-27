Maharashtra ANTF busts ₹55cr drug racket in Bengaluru

How the operation unfolded

It all kicked off on December 21 with a Navi Mumbai arrest—Abdul Qadir Rashid Shaikh was caught carrying over a kilo of MD, leading investigators to the syndicate's suspected mastermind, Prashant Yallappa Patil from Belagavi.

Two more men from Rajasthan confessed to running illegal labs in different parts of Bengaluru, which helped police locate and demolish three secret manufacturing units on the spot.

Four people are now in custody while Patil and another accused remain on the run. Authorities say profits were funneled into Bengaluru real estate, and the investigation is still ongoing under ANTF chief Sharda Raut's watch.