Retired government employee loses ₹90L in digital arrest scam

Police response and rise in digital arrest scams

After catching on to the scam, the victim reported it to Tiruchi's cyber crime police, who confirmed that "digital arrest" isn't even a thing under Indian law. An investigation is underway.

Worryingly, these scams are on the rise—India has seen numerous cases with significant financial losses.

This case is yet another reminder to stay alert and double-check before trusting alarming calls about legal trouble.