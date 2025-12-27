Next Article
Retired government employee loses ₹90L in digital arrest scam
A retired government employee from Tiruchi lost ₹90 lakh after falling for a digital arrest scam.
He got a call from someone pretending to be a Delhi police officer, claiming his bank account was tied to a crime and threatening arrest unless he paid up.
Out of fear, he transferred the money, only to realize later it was all fake.
Police response and rise in digital arrest scams
After catching on to the scam, the victim reported it to Tiruchi's cyber crime police, who confirmed that "digital arrest" isn't even a thing under Indian law. An investigation is underway.
Worryingly, these scams are on the rise—India has seen numerous cases with significant financial losses.
This case is yet another reminder to stay alert and double-check before trusting alarming calls about legal trouble.