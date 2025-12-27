Sabarimala's Mandala Puja draws huge crowds, wraps up 41-day season

Devotees dressed in black, carried their Irumudikettu offerings, and climbed the iconic 18 steps for darshan. A highlight was the Thanka Anki procession—where the deity was adorned with golden attire. The rituals are all about discipline: many follow strict vows like celibacy during this period.

Why does it matter?

Sabarimala isn't just any temple—it's a spiritual destination for millions.

The Mandala Puja is a major event that brings people together for tradition, community, and some serious dedication.

Even if you're not religious, it's hard not to be moved by how much this means to so many people every year.