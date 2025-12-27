Sabarimala's Mandala Puja draws huge crowds, wraps up 41-day season
Sabarimala temple in Kerala just wrapped up its 41-day Mandalam season with the Mandala Puja, drawing thousands of devotees from across the country.
The temple opened to pilgrims in mid-November, closed after Mandala Puja on December 26, will reopen on December 30 for the Makara Vilakku season, and will close again after the Makara Vilakku festival on January 14.
What went down this year?
Devotees dressed in black, carried their Irumudikettu offerings, and climbed the iconic 18 steps for darshan.
A highlight was the Thanka Anki procession—where the deity was adorned with golden attire.
The rituals are all about discipline: many follow strict vows like celibacy during this period.
Why does it matter?
Sabarimala isn't just any temple—it's a spiritual destination for millions.
The Mandala Puja is a major event that brings people together for tradition, community, and some serious dedication.
Even if you're not religious, it's hard not to be moved by how much this means to so many people every year.