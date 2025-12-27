Karbi Anglong violence resulted in 173 security personnel injured

Protest details

Karbi community's protest demands eviction of illegal settlers

The Karbi community had been protesting for 15 days, demanding the eviction of alleged illegal settlers from Bihar. The situation escalated when police removed three agitators from the protest site on December 22, allegedly due to health concerns. This led to violence in the Kheroni area on December 23, where one person was killed in police firing, and another was burnt alive inside his house.