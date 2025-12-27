Karbi Anglong violence resulted in 173 security personnel injured
What's the story
A total of 173 security personnel, including members of the Assam Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), were injured during recent violence in West Karbi Anglong district. The clashes, which took place on December 22-23, left two dead. The unrest was triggered by a hunger strike by the Karbi community demanding the eviction of alleged illegal settlers from the Village Grazing Reserve and the Professional Grazing Reserve lands.
Protest details
Karbi community's protest demands eviction of illegal settlers
The Karbi community had been protesting for 15 days, demanding the eviction of alleged illegal settlers from Bihar. The situation escalated when police removed three agitators from the protest site on December 22, allegedly due to health concerns. This led to violence in the Kheroni area on December 23, where one person was killed in police firing, and another was burnt alive inside his house.
Security measures
Security forces maintain strict vigil, internet services suspended
In the wake of the violence, security forces are maintaining a strict vigil in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts. Prohibitory orders have been imposed and internet services suspended to prevent further unrest. A tripartite meeting was held on December 26 between the state government, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), and protestors. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assured that the government would seek an early order from the Gauhati High Court regarding eviction stays on grazing lands.