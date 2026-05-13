4 one-month-old cheetah cubs found dead in Kuno National Park 

The mother cheetah, KGP12, who gave birth to the cubs on April 11, is reported to be safe and healthy. A postmortem examination and detailed investigation are underway to ascertain the exact cause of death. The incident has reduced India's cheetah population to 53. Kuno National Park houses 50 cheetahs, including 33 born in India. Three others are at Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh.

Population status

Reintroduction of cheetahs to Kuno National Park

All surviving cheetahs in India are reported to be healthy. Nine cheetahs, including six females and three males, were brought from Botswana in February this year. This was preceded by eight cheetahs from Namibia on September 17, 2022, and 12 from South Africa in 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had released eight cheetahs translocated from Namibia at Kuno on September 17, 2022, kicking off India's cheetah reintroduction campaign following the species' extinction in the country in 1952.