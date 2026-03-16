4-year-old boy dies after torture by father, stepmother
India
A four-year-old boy in Lucknow's Chowk area died after alleged torture by his father and stepmother, Bhishm Kharbanda and Ragini.
Police found a broom, rope, and belt at their home believed to have been used in the abuse.
The postmortem showed 18 injury marks on the child, highlighting severe mistreatment.
Case raises questions on child safety during custody battles
The boy had lived with his maternal family since his mother passed away in April 2022, but a court transferred custody to his father last August.
After his grandmother filed a complaint, police launched an investigation.
The case has sparked protests in the neighborhood and raised tough questions about child safety during custody disputes.