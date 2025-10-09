Next Article
47 fishermen from Tamil Nadu detained by Sri Lankan Navy
India
On October 8, 2025, the Sri Lankan Navy detained 30 fishermen from Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram, saying they crossed into Sri Lankan waters.
Four Indian fishing boats were also seized, and everyone was taken to Sri Lankan naval bases for further inquiry.
Fishing leaders urge Indian government to step in
This isn't the first time such arrests have happened—maritime boundary disputes between India and Sri Lanka are a regular headache for local fishermen.
With Deepavali coming up, families back home are especially anxious.
Fishing leaders are urging the Indian government to step in and find a lasting fix, while Sri Lankan officials process the detained fishermen and boats.