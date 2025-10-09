Next Article
IPS officer dies by suicide, names 12 officials in note
India
Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar died by suicide at his Chandigarh home this week.
Before his death, he sent a will and a detailed note to his wife, senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, who was away on work in Japan.
Their younger daughter found him after he stopped answering calls.
Kumar's note detailed harassment, discrimination
In his note, Kumar accused 12 officials—including Haryana's police chief—of harassment and caste discrimination, saying these actions led to financial losses and other hardships.
Amneet has now filed a formal complaint naming two senior officers, invoking laws protecting against caste-based abuse.
Authorities are reviewing the allegations as part of their ongoing inquiry.