5 dead, 11 arrested in Bihar after consuming spurious liquor
Five people have lost their lives after reportedly consuming illicit liquor in Bihar's Saran district, with the latest deaths happening on Friday.
The victims, Raghuvar Mahto, Pankaj Singh, Santosh Mahto, Suken Nutt, and Dharmendra Rai, fell ill earlier this week; some died during treatment, while the treatment status of other victims is not specified.
SIT formed to investigate case
A Special Investigation Team is on the case to figure out what happened.
Hospitals have been told to report any new alcohol-related cases right away.
Police are also cracking down hard: they've made 11 arrests and destroyed over 1,600-liter of illegal liquor during recent raids.
Alcohol ban back in spotlight
This tragedy has put Bihar's alcohol ban back in the spotlight.
The law was supposed to keep people safe since 2016, but incidents like this show it's still a big challenge.
Even the Patna High Court has called for stronger enforcement to prevent more such losses.