5 dead, 11 arrested in Bihar after consuming spurious liquor

A Special Investigation Team is on the case to figure out what happened. Hospitals have been told to report any new alcohol-related cases right away. Police are also cracking down hard: they've made 11 arrests and destroyed over 1,600-liter of illegal liquor during recent raids.

Alcohol ban back in spotlight

This tragedy has put Bihar's alcohol ban back in the spotlight.

The law was supposed to keep people safe since 2016, but incidents like this show it's still a big challenge.

Even the Patna High Court has called for stronger enforcement to prevent more such losses.