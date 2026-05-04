Congress leading in 2 seats

Assam election results 2026: BJP crosses majority

By Chanshimla Varah 09:27 am May 04, 202609:27 am

What's the story

The BJP has crossed the majority mark of 64 seats in Assam, as per early trends. It has crossed 68 seats as of 9:20am. Several exit polls had projected the ruling BJP-plus, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, to win an easy majority with over 80 seats. The Congress, on the other hand, was leading in 19 of the 126 seats.