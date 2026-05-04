Assam election results 2026: BJP crosses majority
What's the story
The BJP has crossed the majority mark of 64 seats in Assam, as per early trends. It has crossed 68 seats as of 9:20am. Several exit polls had projected the ruling BJP-plus, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, to win an easy majority with over 80 seats. The Congress, on the other hand, was leading in 19 of the 126 seats.
Last poll
Key seats
The constituencies with key candidates in focus are Jalukbari, where CM Sarma is contesting; Jorhat, where Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi is contesting; and Sivasagar, where Raijor Dal chairman Akhil Gogoi is seeking to keep his seat. In the last 2021 election, the BJP-lead alliance had won 75 seats.
Gogoi
Gaurav Gogoi leading in Jorhat
Gogoi, who is widely considered the Congress face against incumbent CM Sarma, is leading in the Jorhat Assembly constituency. He is up against BJP contender MLA and BJP veteran Hitendra Nath Goswami. He recently tested the waters in Jorhat, defeating BJP candidate Topon Kumar Gogoi in the 2024 Lok Sabha election from the same constituency.