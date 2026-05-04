Initial results are based on early counting and are likely to change

Assembly election results 2026: DMK widens gap in Tamil Nadu

By Snehil Singh 09:14 am May 04, 202609:14 am

What's the story

In the early trends of the Assembly election counting, the DMK-led alliance is leading in 59 seats in Tamil Nadu, while the AIADMK-led alliance is leading in 27 seats. Actor Vijay's TVK is also leading in 27 seats. These initial results are based on early counting and are likely to change as more rounds of counting are completed.