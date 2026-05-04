Assembly election results 2026: DMK widens gap in Tamil Nadu
What's the story
In the early trends of the Assembly election counting, the DMK-led alliance is leading in 59 seats in Tamil Nadu, while the AIADMK-led alliance is leading in 27 seats. Actor Vijay's TVK is also leading in 27 seats. These initial results are based on early counting and are likely to change as more rounds of counting are completed.
Counting begins
Run up to the counting
Polling for the Assembly seats was conducted on April 23. Counting of votes began across Tamil Nadu after a high-voltage campaign, where a three-cornered fight was projected. Most projections point to MK Stalin's DMK returning to power, though actor Vijay's TVK remains a dark horse. While a major contender, the AIADMK-BJP alliance is not expected to unseat the incumbent DMK on its own.