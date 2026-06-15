Proof of residence is essential when updating a migration certificate

5 documents you need to update a migration certificate

By Vinita Jain 10:03 am Jun 15, 202610:03 am

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Updating a migration certificate can be a daunting task, especially if you are unaware of the required documents. However, knowing these essentials can make the process a lot smoother and more efficient. Here are five key documents that are essential for updating your migration certificate. By keeping these handy, you can avoid delays and ensure that your application is processed without any hiccups.