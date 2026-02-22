5 family members found dead in UP house
India
A tragic discovery in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh—five members of a family, including three young kids, were found dead in a room locked from inside in their rented house on Saturday evening.
Police say there was no sign of forced entry, so they're looking into whether this could be a murder-suicide.
Police investigating family's background
The family had been living in a rented house that doubled as their welding shop for the past five years.
Police received information that no movement had been seen in the house for the past few days, and then broke open the door.
Forensic teams are now gathering evidence and waiting on post-mortem results to understand exactly what happened.
Investigators are also digging into the family's background to piece together this heartbreaking story.