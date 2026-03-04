5 from Bengaluru die in accident on Chittoor-Bengaluru highway
India
Five people from Rajajinagar, Bengaluru, lost their lives in a crash on the Chittoor-Bengaluru highway while heading to Tirumala for darshan.
Their car collided with a parked lorry near Gangavaram Cross.
The victims—Mohan Das (71), Nagaraja Rao (61), Kusuma (61), Jayanthi (59), and Pooja (33)—were all part of the same group.
Police response and case details
Police responded quickly, sending the bodies for postmortem and notifying families. A case has been registered.
Reports say the car rammed the rear of a stationary lorry, and the impact of the collision was severe.