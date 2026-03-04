5 from Bengaluru die in accident on Chittoor-Bengaluru highway India Mar 04, 2026

Five people from Rajajinagar, Bengaluru, lost their lives in a crash on the Chittoor-Bengaluru highway while heading to Tirumala for darshan.

Their car collided with a parked lorry near Gangavaram Cross.

The victims—Mohan Das (71), Nagaraja Rao (61), Kusuma (61), Jayanthi (59), and Pooja (33)—were all part of the same group.