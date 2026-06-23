5 lesser-known herbs and their amazing benefits

Herb 1

Ashwagandha: The ancient adaptogen

Ashwagandha is an ancient herb widely used in Ayurvedic medicine as an adaptogen. It is said to help the body cope with stress and promote balance. Studies have shown that ashwagandha may help reduce anxiety levels and improve overall well-being. The root of the plant is commonly used in supplements and teas, making it accessible for those looking to explore its benefits.