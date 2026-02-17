5-month pregnant woman murdered by husband in Haryana

Dhawan tried to cover up the crime

Dhawan tried to cover up the crime after Mahak's body was found in a drain, claiming they were attacked by robbers.

His story didn't add up, raising suspicions with Mahak's family and police.

He was arrested within 18 hours, and under questioning, confessed to murdering his wife; police said the killing appeared pre-planned and that he had been suspicious of Mahak's character.

Forensic experts were called and the scene was examined as the investigation continues.