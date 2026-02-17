5-month pregnant woman murdered by husband in Haryana
The day after celebrating Valentine's Day, chartered accountant Anshul Dhawan allegedly murdered his pregnant wife Mahak in Haryana's Jhajjar district on February 15.
Police say Dhawan strangled Mahak and then slit her throat with scissors while they were returning from Hisar.
The couple had been married for less than five months.
Dhawan tried to cover up the crime
Dhawan tried to cover up the crime after Mahak's body was found in a drain, claiming they were attacked by robbers.
His story didn't add up, raising suspicions with Mahak's family and police.
He was arrested within 18 hours, and under questioning, confessed to murdering his wife; police said the killing appeared pre-planned and that he had been suspicious of Mahak's character.
Forensic experts were called and the scene was examined as the investigation continues.