50 Maggis, 20kg rice: JeM's winter bunker unearthed in Kishtwar
What's the story
A Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist group had been planning a long-term stay in the high mountains of Kishtwar, judging by the food items recovered by security forces. The terrorists had stocked a bunker with supplies for months, including 50 packets of Maggi noodles and 20kg of rice. The discovery was made during an intense counter-terror operation where one soldier was killed and several others were injured.
Bunker contents
Bunker stocked with food, fuel, and weapons
The bunker was stocked with a crate of tomatoes and potatoes, 15 types of spices, two bags of basmati rice (10kg each), daal, bags of wheat and bajra. It also contained two full-size LPG cylinders, a burner and dry wood. The operation was launched in Sonnar village after security forces made contact with the terrorists. An encounter ensued where eight soldiers were injured, primarily due to splinters from a grenade attack.
Twitter Post
Food items found
50 packets of noodles, a full Crate of Tomato and potato, 15 type of spices,2 bags of 10 Kg Basmati rice, daal, bags of wheat, bajra,2 full size gas , burner, dry wood and walls fortified with stones pic.twitter.com/HeaLnjI5kO— SPADEX (@spadex_716) January 19, 2026
Ongoing operation
Operation Trashi-I continues to tighten security cordon
The operation was temporarily halted due to difficult terrain and poor visibility but resumed at first light on Monday. The Army's White Knight Corps confirmed that Operation Trashi-I is still underway in the Chatroo area with a tightened security cordon. Multiple teams from the army, police, and paramilitary forces are combing the area with drones and sniffer dogs to prevent terrorist escape.
Soldier tribute
Soldier succumbs to injuries, Army pays tribute
On Monday, Havildar Gajendra Singh succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a military hospital in Jammu. This encounter is the third between security forces and terrorists in Jammu this year. Previous encounters took place in Kathua district's Billawar area on January 7 and 13. Security operations have been intensified ahead of Republic Day amid intelligence inputs about attempts by Pakistan-based handlers to push terrorists into the region.