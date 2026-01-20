50 Maggis, 20kg rice: JeM's winter bunker unearthed in Kishtwar

A Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist group had been planning a long-term stay in the high mountains of Kishtwar, judging by the food items recovered by security forces. The terrorists had stocked a bunker with supplies for months, including 50 packets of Maggi noodles and 20kg of rice. The discovery was made during an intense counter-terror operation where one soldier was killed and several others were injured.

Bunker contents Bunker stocked with food, fuel, and weapons The bunker was stocked with a crate of tomatoes and potatoes, 15 types of spices, two bags of basmati rice (10kg each), daal, bags of wheat and bajra. It also contained two full-size LPG cylinders, a burner and dry wood. The operation was launched in Sonnar village after security forces made contact with the terrorists. An encounter ensued where eight soldiers were injured, primarily due to splinters from a grenade attack.

Ongoing operation Operation Trashi-I continues to tighten security cordon The operation was temporarily halted due to difficult terrain and poor visibility but resumed at first light on Monday. The Army's White Knight Corps confirmed that Operation Trashi-I is still underway in the Chatroo area with a tightened security cordon. Multiple teams from the army, police, and paramilitary forces are combing the area with drones and sniffer dogs to prevent terrorist escape.

