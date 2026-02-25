500 special trains to run for Holi: Check routes
Heading home or to college for Holi?
Northern Railways is running 500 special trains between February 20 and March 31 to help students and migrant workers get where they need to go.
These extra trains connect Delhi's main stations with key cities across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, and Maharashtra—so you've got more options (and hopefully less chaos) this festive season.
Major routes and facilities
Trains from New Delhi head to places like Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Lucknow and more.
Anand Vihar Terminal links up with Danapur and Muzaffarpur, while Old Delhi serves routes toward Bihar.
To keep things moving smoothly, Northern Railways has set up big holding areas at stations—like the Ajmeri Gate area at New Delhi station that can fit 7,000 people before ticketing—plus extra help desks and ticket machines to make your journey a bit less stressful.