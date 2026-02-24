T20 World Cup: Pakistan lose to England despite Shaheen-Tariq threat
What's the story
England reached the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final after beating Pakistan in Pallekele. Harry Brook led from the front, helping England chase down 165 on a sticky wicket. He led the charge after Shaheen Afridi's opening spell reduced England to 35/3. Usman Tariq also took two crucial wickets, but England were home in the final over. Here are the key stats.
Shaheen
Shaheen takes four wickets
England's chase was off to a poor start as Shaheen dismissed Phil Salt on the very first ball. He removed Jos Buttler in his next over, leaving England at 17/2. The left-arm seamer, bowling a third over in the Powerplay, sent back Jacob Bethell to dent England's hopes. His fourth and final victim was Brook, whose century made the chase one-sided. Shaheen took 4/30.
Information
Tariq shines with two scalps
Like Shaheeh, spinner Tariq struck on his match's first ball, removing a struggling Tom Banton. Pakistan's x-factor, Tariq, then removed all-rounder Sam Curran, pulling England down to 103/5. Tariq took 2/21 in his four overs.
Landmarks
Landmarks for Shaheen
According to Cricbuzz, Shaheen has become the first Pakistan bowler to take a wicket off the first ball of a T20 World Cup innings. Shaheen now has the most wickets in the Powerplay (Overs 1-6) in T20 World Cups, surpassing South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (16). The former also became Pakistan's highest wicket-taker in T20Is (135), going past Haris Rauf (133).
Information
Tariq races to 18 T20I wickets
According to ESPNcricinfo, Tariq now has 18 wickets from just eight T20Is at an incredible average of 8.77. The mystery spinner, who already owns two four-wicket hauls, has an economy rate of 6.03.