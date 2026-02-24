T20 World Cup: Pakistan lose to England despite Shaheen-Tariq threat 

England reached the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final after beating Pakistan in Pallekele. Harry Brook led from the front, helping England chase down 165 on a sticky wicket. He led the charge after Shaheen Afridi 's opening spell reduced England to 35/3. Usman Tariq also took two crucial wickets, but England were home in the final over. Here are the key stats.

Shaheen Shaheen takes four wickets England's chase was off to a poor start as Shaheen dismissed Phil Salt on the very first ball. He removed Jos Buttler in his next over, leaving England at 17/2. The left-arm seamer, bowling a third over in the Powerplay, sent back Jacob Bethell to dent England's hopes. His fourth and final victim was Brook, whose century made the chase one-sided. Shaheen took 4/30.

Information Tariq shines with two scalps Like Shaheeh, spinner Tariq struck on his match's first ball, removing a struggling Tom Banton. Pakistan's x-factor, Tariq, then removed all-rounder Sam Curran, pulling England down to 103/5. Tariq took 2/21 in his four overs.

Advertisement

Landmarks Landmarks for Shaheen According to Cricbuzz, Shaheen has become the first Pakistan bowler to take a wicket off the first ball of a T20 World Cup innings. Shaheen now has the most wickets in the Powerplay (Overs 1-6) in T20 World Cups, surpassing South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (16). The former also became Pakistan's highest wicket-taker in T20Is (135), going past Haris Rauf (133).

Advertisement