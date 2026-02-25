T20 WC: Rinku Singh returns home amid family emergency

The Indian cricket team is facing a selection dilemma ahead of their Super Eight match against Zimbabwe on February 26. Rinku Singh , who has been struggling with form throughout the tournament, has flown back home due to a family emergency. This leaves his participation in the upcoming match uncertain. Meanwhile, Axar Patel , who missed India's last two matches, bowled and batted during practice today and could make a return on a black-soil surface.

Reason Why did Rinku leave? Rinku travelled with the Indian team to Chennai on Monday, February 23, before leaving for home. As per India Today, the left-hander left Chennai early on Tuesday morning to attend to his father, who is on life support (a ventilator). This makes him an unlikely participant in the game against Zimbabwe. Notably, India lost their first Super 8 fixture against South Africa by a massive 76 runs.

Training session Sanju Samson could return to the playing XI If Rinku is ruled out of the clash on Thursday, India could consider bringing back right-handed batsman Sanju Samson into their playing XI. This would break the sequence of left-handers, especially in the top order. However, Suryakumar Yadav also remains an option at No. 3. During a long shift at India's near-center-wicket training session, Samson batted well against seamers and spinners alike under coach Gautam Gambhir's watchful eye.

Batting struggles Samson showed his skills against spin Despite his impressive performance, Samson did struggle against good length balls from Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj. He was dismissed by a similar delivery during the New Zealand series leading up to the T20 World Cup. However, he found his rhythm against spin in the second net session on Tuesday. He hit mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy for six after getting under an over-pitched delivery, showing his adaptability and skill as a batsman.

