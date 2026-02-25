Afghanistan name new head coach following Jonathan Trott's exit 

Richard Pybus has been appointed as the new head coach of the Afghanistan national cricket team . He replaces Jonathan Trott , who stepped down after a disappointing run in the Men's T20 World Cup. Under Trott's leadership, Afghanistan failed to progress to the Super 8 stage of the tournament. Pybus will now lead the team in an upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka in March.

Coaching career Pybus's extensive coaching experience Pybus has a rich coaching history, having previously served as the head coach of Pakistan and the West Indies. He was instrumental in taking Pakistan to the final of the 1999 Cricket World Cup. His tenure with Pakistan also saw him guide individual players like Mohammad Rizwan. Later, he was involved with West Indies cricket in various capacities, including Director of Cricket starting in 2013 and later as High Performance Director in 2018. During his involvement, he oversaw their historic treble in 2016 when men's, women's and U19 teams won ICC World Cups in a year.

Academic achievements Academic qualifications and achievements Apart from his coaching stints, Pybus is also known for his academic prowess. He holds a Doctorate in Professional Practice from Middlesex University, London, which he earned in 2022 for his research on the "Optimal Performance System." This is a model aimed at achieving consistent success across different high-performance environments. He also has a postgraduate degree from the University of Greenwich and an honors degree from Portsmouth University.

