T20 World Cup 2026: England beat Pakistan to reach semi-finals

England reached the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final after beating Pakistan in Pallekele. A captain's knock from Harry Brook helped England chase down 165 on a sticky wicket. He led the charge after Shaheen Afridi's opening spell reduced England to 35/3. Notably, Brook became the first-ever captain to score a T20 World Cup century. Here are the key stats.

Start Shaheen strikes thrice in Powerplay England's chase was off to a poor start as Shaheen dismissed Phil Salt on the very first ball. He removed Jos Buttler in his next over, leaving England at 17/2. The left-arm seamer, bowling a third over in the Powerplay, sent back Jacob Bethell to dent England's hopes. Brook, who promoted himself at No. 3, took England to 53/3 in six overs.

Information Shaheen enters record books According to Cricbuzz, Shaheen has become the first Pakistan bowler to take a wicket off the first ball of a T20 World Cup innings. The Pakistan seamer conceded just three runs in the first over.

Advertisement

Onslaught Brook smashes 28-ball half-century Before the fielding restrictions ended, Brook smashed spinner Mohammad Nawaz for 2 fours and a six to up the ante. Although Brook single-handedly anchored and attacked, spinner Usman Tariq gave England another blow, dismissing Tom Banton. Nevertheless, Brook raced to his half-century off 28 balls and took England past 100 in the 12th over. However, Sam Curran's dismissal left England reeling at 103/5.

Advertisement

Finish Brook seals England's win with a ton The match was evenly poised as England, having lost half their side, required 48 runs in six overs. However, Brook and Will Jacks found boundaries in Shaheen's final over. The latter reached his century in that over off just 50 balls. Despite a few hiccups, including dismissals of Brook and Jacks, England reached the finish line in the final over.

Milestones First-ever captain with T20 World Cup century Brook is the third player to score a century for England in T20 World Cup history, joining Alex Hales and Buttler. This was his maiden century in the format. However, he became the first-ever captain to score a T20 World Cup century. The previous highest score by a captain in the tournament was 98 by Chris Gayle (vs India, Bridgetown, 2010).

Information Joint third-fastest ton in T20 WC According to Cricbuzz, Brook slammed the joint second-fastest century in T20 World Cup history with Gayle (50 balls vs South Africa, 2007). The duo is only behind Gayle's 47-ball ton against England in Mumbai in 2016.

Start Pakistan recover after patchy start Pakistan, who elected to bat, were tested by a ferocious Jofra Archer. While Saim Ayub and skipper Salman Agha departed within 30 runs, Farhan continued to find the boundaries. Although Farhan and Babar Azam added 46 runs, the boundaries dried up in the middle overs. The latter's dismissal prompted Farhan to up the ante. After taking Pakistan past 120, Farhan fell to Overton.

Finish Pakistan fall after Farhan's dismissal Farhan fell for an impressive 63 off just 45 balls (7 fours and 2 sixes). Things went south after his dismissal in the 16th over. Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan chipped in with 20-plus scores, but Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson inflicted a lower-order collapse. Pakistan finished on 164/9, with Dawson taking three wickets (3/24). Archer and Overton also scalped two wickets each.