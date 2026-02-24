T20 World Cup 2026: England beat Pakistan to reach semi-finals
What's the story
England reached the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final after beating Pakistan in Pallekele. A captain's knock from Harry Brook helped England chase down 165 on a sticky wicket. He led the charge after Shaheen Afridi's opening spell reduced England to 35/3. Notably, Brook became the first-ever captain to score a T20 World Cup century. Here are the key stats.
Start
Shaheen strikes thrice in Powerplay
England's chase was off to a poor start as Shaheen dismissed Phil Salt on the very first ball. He removed Jos Buttler in his next over, leaving England at 17/2. The left-arm seamer, bowling a third over in the Powerplay, sent back Jacob Bethell to dent England's hopes. Brook, who promoted himself at No. 3, took England to 53/3 in six overs.
Information
Shaheen enters record books
According to Cricbuzz, Shaheen has become the first Pakistan bowler to take a wicket off the first ball of a T20 World Cup innings. The Pakistan seamer conceded just three runs in the first over.
Onslaught
Brook smashes 28-ball half-century
Before the fielding restrictions ended, Brook smashed spinner Mohammad Nawaz for 2 fours and a six to up the ante. Although Brook single-handedly anchored and attacked, spinner Usman Tariq gave England another blow, dismissing Tom Banton. Nevertheless, Brook raced to his half-century off 28 balls and took England past 100 in the 12th over. However, Sam Curran's dismissal left England reeling at 103/5.
Finish
Brook seals England's win with a ton
The match was evenly poised as England, having lost half their side, required 48 runs in six overs. However, Brook and Will Jacks found boundaries in Shaheen's final over. The latter reached his century in that over off just 50 balls. Despite a few hiccups, including dismissals of Brook and Jacks, England reached the finish line in the final over.
Milestones
First-ever captain with T20 World Cup century
Brook is the third player to score a century for England in T20 World Cup history, joining Alex Hales and Buttler. This was his maiden century in the format. However, he became the first-ever captain to score a T20 World Cup century. The previous highest score by a captain in the tournament was 98 by Chris Gayle (vs India, Bridgetown, 2010).
Information
Joint third-fastest ton in T20 WC
According to Cricbuzz, Brook slammed the joint second-fastest century in T20 World Cup history with Gayle (50 balls vs South Africa, 2007). The duo is only behind Gayle's 47-ball ton against England in Mumbai in 2016.
Start
Pakistan recover after patchy start
Pakistan, who elected to bat, were tested by a ferocious Jofra Archer. While Saim Ayub and skipper Salman Agha departed within 30 runs, Farhan continued to find the boundaries. Although Farhan and Babar Azam added 46 runs, the boundaries dried up in the middle overs. The latter's dismissal prompted Farhan to up the ante. After taking Pakistan past 120, Farhan fell to Overton.
Finish
Pakistan fall after Farhan's dismissal
Farhan fell for an impressive 63 off just 45 balls (7 fours and 2 sixes). Things went south after his dismissal in the 16th over. Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan chipped in with 20-plus scores, but Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson inflicted a lower-order collapse. Pakistan finished on 164/9, with Dawson taking three wickets (3/24). Archer and Overton also scalped two wickets each.
Information
England reach semi-finals
England have reached the semi-finals in every T20 World Cup edition since 2026. They now have the most successive semi-final appearances in the tournament. Meanwhile, Pakistan are now third in the Super 8 Group 2.