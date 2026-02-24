T20 WC: Sahibzada Farhan sets records with fifty against England

In a crucial Super 8 match of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup , Pakistan posted a competitive total of 164/9 against England. The innings was led by Sahibzada Farhan, who scored an impressive 63 off just 45 balls on a sticky surface in Pallekele. His knock was studded with 7 fours and 2 sixes. Notably, Farhan now has the second-most runs for Pakistan in a T20 World Cup edition.

Bowling impact Farhan shines despite English spinners' brilliance Pakistan, who elected to bat, were tested by a ferocious opening spell from Jofra Archer. While Saim Ayub and skipper Salman Agha departed within 30 runs, Farhan continued to find the boundaries. Although Farhan and Babar Azam added 46 runs, the boundaries dried up in the middle overs. The latter's dismissal prompted Farhan to up the ante. After taking Pakistan past 120, Farhan fell to Overton.

Milestone Second-most for Pakistan in a T20 World Cup edition As mentioned, Farhan now has the second-most runs for Pakistan in a T20 World Cup edition. He surpassed Mohammad Rizwan (281 runs in 2021). The former has racked up 283 runs from six matches at 70.75 in the ongoing tournament. He has an impressive strike rate of 158.10. Among Pakistan players, Farhan is only behind Babar, who scored 303 runs at 60.60 in 2021.

