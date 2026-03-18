51 couples get married in mass wedding organized by NGO

Couples received utensils, beds, and other essentials to start new lives

This wasn't just about tying the knot. Couples took part in traditional rituals, enjoyed cultural performances, and received essentials like beds and utensils to start their new lives.

Many had already gotten free surgeries or job training from NSS, helping them become independent.

With donors pitching in jewelry and gifts, the event was a real community effort, and it was just one of over 2,500 weddings NSS has made possible so far.