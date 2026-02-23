51L students, teachers sing together in honor of Sikh Guru
More than 51 lakh students across Maharashtra's Konkan region just set a world record in a mass singing program.
This massive event honored the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, who stood up for religious freedom back in 1676.
The achievement has been officially recognized by Best of India Records.
Teachers, staff also joined
It wasn't just students—1.5 lakh teachers and staff from 20,000 government and private educational institutions joined in too.
Thane Collector Shrikrishna Panchal said Guru Tegh Bahadur's sacrifice still inspires courage today.
Up next: a huge two-day 'Hind-Di-Chadar' celebration on Feb 28 and March 1 at Owe Maidan, Navi Mumbai, where around 15 lakh people are expected and langar (community meals) is expected to serve around 2.5 lakh people.