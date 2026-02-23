51L students, teachers sing together in honor of Sikh Guru

Teachers, staff also joined

It wasn't just students—1.5 lakh teachers and staff from 20,000 government and private educational institutions joined in too.

Thane Collector Shrikrishna Panchal said Guru Tegh Bahadur's sacrifice still inspires courage today.

Up next: a huge two-day 'Hind-Di-Chadar' celebration on Feb 28 and March 1 at Owe Maidan, Navi Mumbai, where around 15 lakh people are expected and langar (community meals) is expected to serve around 2.5 lakh people.