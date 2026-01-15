52 Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh, pushing total over 800

Why this matters

Some of those who surrendered were active in tough zones like the Andhra-Odisha border, and 49 of the 52 carried bounties totaling over ₹1.41 crore on their heads—some as high as ₹8 lakh each.

Thanks to state policy, each will get ₹50,000 and help starting fresh lives.

Officers said more than 1,500 Maoists surrendered across Chhattisgarh in 2025—all part of the government's big plan to end Left Wing Extremism by March 2026.