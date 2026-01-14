LOADING...
WPL 2026: Lizelle Lee smashes fifty in second successive match
Lee's latest knock of 67 resulted in DC's maiden win of the tournament

By Parth Dhall
Jan 14, 2026
11:35 pm
What's the story

Delhi Capitals opener Lizelle Lee continues her sublime form in the 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL). Her latest knock of 67 off 44 balls resulted in DC's maiden win of the tournament. She gave the Capitals a fine start as they chased down 155 in a final-ball thriller. Lee smashed 86 in DC's last encounter against Gujarat Giants.

Knock

Lee's blistering knock

Lee came out all guns blazing along with Shafali Verma. The DC duo collected 46 runs in the Powerplay. They closed in on a 100-run stand before Shafali departed. And Lee completed a 31-ball half-century. The former South African opener upped the ante and fell to Deepti Sharma after the 110-run mark in the 15th over. Her knock had 8 fours and 3 sixes.

Stats

Second fifty in WPL 2026

As mentioned, Lee slammed a fifty in her second successive match. She couldn't take DC to victory with her 86-run knock versus Gujarat Giants. Playing her maiden WPL season, Lee has raced to 163 runs from three matches at a remarkable average of 54.33. Her tally includes a strike rate of 150.92. Notably, DC acquired Lee for ₹30 lakh in the WPL 2026 auction.

