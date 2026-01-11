Lizelle Lee slams 2nd-highest individual score for DC in WPL

DC managed 47 runs in the powerplay overs (1-6) with Lee scoring 29 from 22 balls. In the 8th over, Lee completed her fifty from 33 balls. Lee looked solid and tried to up the ante but ended up being caught off Kashvee Gautam's bowling.

Runs

Maiden fifty in her debut campaign

Lee's knock of 86 came off 54 balls with the help of 12 fours and three sixes. Playing her debut season in the WPL, Lee scored 10 runs in DC's opener against Mumbai Indians on Saturday. And now, she brought up her maiden fifty. As per Cricbuzz, Lee now owns the 2nd-highest individual score for DC in WPL. Only Meg Lanning's 92 is above.