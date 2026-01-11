Lizelle Lee slams 2nd-highest individual score for DC in WPL
What's the story
Delhi Capitals opener Lizelle Lee scored 86 versus Gujarat Giants in Match 4 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season on Sunday. The match in Navi Mumbai saw GG get bowled out for 209. Chasing a target of 210, Lee added 41 runs alongside Shafali Verma before putting on a 90-run stand with Laura Wolvaardt. She was ultimately dismissed in the 15th over.
Information
A quality effort from the batter
DC managed 47 runs in the powerplay overs (1-6) with Lee scoring 29 from 22 balls. In the 8th over, Lee completed her fifty from 33 balls. Lee looked solid and tried to up the ante but ended up being caught off Kashvee Gautam's bowling.
Runs
Maiden fifty in her debut campaign
Lee's knock of 86 came off 54 balls with the help of 12 fours and three sixes. Playing her debut season in the WPL, Lee scored 10 runs in DC's opener against Mumbai Indians on Saturday. And now, she brought up her maiden fifty. As per Cricbuzz, Lee now owns the 2nd-highest individual score for DC in WPL. Only Meg Lanning's 92 is above.
Scores
Highest individual scores for DC in WPL
As mentioned, Lee recorded the 2nd-highest individual score for DC in WPL. Highest individual scores for DC in WPL: 92 Meg Lanning vs GG Lucknow 2025 86 Lizelle Lee vs GG Navi Mumbai 2026* 84 Shafali Verma vs RCB Brabourne 2023 80 Shafali Verma vs RCB Bengaluru 2025