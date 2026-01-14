US freezes all visa processing for 75 countries, including Iran 

The United States State Department has suspended immigrant visa processing for 75 countries, including Somalia, Russia, Iran , and Afghanistan. The decision comes as part of an effort to prevent applicants who are likely to become a public charge from entering the country. The suspension will start on January 21 and will continue until further notice as the department reviews its screening and vetting processes, a State Department memo said.

Scandal impact Visa suspension follows fraud scandal in Minnesota Per Fox News, the move against Somalia comes after a major fraud scandal in Minnesota, where federal officials found widespread abuse of taxpayer-funded benefit programs. The investigation revealed that many involved were Somali nationals or Somali-Americans. In November 2025, the State Department had already directed consular officers worldwide to implement new screening rules under the "public charge" provision of immigration law.

Screening criteria New screening rules under 'public charge' provision The new screening rules require consular officers to deny visas to applicants likely to rely on public benefits. Factors such as health, age, English proficiency, finances, and potential need for long-term medical care will be considered. Applicants who are older or overweight, as well as those who have previously received government cash assistance or were institutionalized, could be denied.

Official statement State Department spokesperson comments on visa suspension State Department spokesperson Tommy Piggott said, "The State Department will use its long-standing authority to deem ineligible potential immigrants who would become a public charge on the United States and exploit the generosity of the American people." While the public charge provision has been in place for decades, its enforcement has varied across administrations. Exceptions to the new pause will be "very limited" and allowed only after an applicant clears public charge considerations.