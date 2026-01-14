Will Young records first ODI 50-plus score since February 2025
What's the story
New Zealand bounced back in the three-match ODI series after beating India at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot. The Black Caps won the 2nd ODI after chasing down 285 on the back of Daryl Mitchell's incredible century. He added a 162-run stand with Will Young, who found his form like his team. Young recorded his first 50-plus score in ODIs since February last year.
Knock
Young joins forces with Mitchell
Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls gave NZ a cautious start in the chase. They departed in quick succession, leaving NZ at 46/2. Mitchell, who steadied the ship, found support from Will Young. They completely dominated the Indian bowling attack and took NZ past 200 within 38 overs. Young fell short of his century, falling to Kuldeep Yadav. He scored a 98-ball 87 (7 fours).
Stats
A look at his stats
As mentioned, Young reached his first 50-plus score in ODIs since February last year, when he smacked 107 against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy. His previous few ODI scores read 12, 3, 11, 0, 1, 0, 5, and 1. In 54 ODIs, Young has raced to 1,793 runs at an average of 36.59. His tally includes 4 tons and 11 half-centuries.