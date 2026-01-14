Will Young slammed his 11th ODI half-century

Will Young records first ODI 50-plus score since February 2025

By Parth Dhall 11:09 pm Jan 14, 202611:09 pm

What's the story

New Zealand bounced back in the three-match ODI series after beating India at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot. The Black Caps won the 2nd ODI after chasing down 285 on the back of Daryl Mitchell's incredible century. He added a 162-run stand with Will Young, who found his form like his team. Young recorded his first 50-plus score in ODIs since February last year.