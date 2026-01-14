WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals open account by beating UP Warriorz

Delhi Capitals finally opened their account in the 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL) by beating UP Warriorz in Match 7. The Jemimah Rodrigues-led side successfully chased down 155, banking on Lizelle Lee's blistering 67 (44). She added a 94-run opening stand with Shafali Verma. Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, and Marizanne Kapp later sealed DC's seven-wicket win. UPW skipper Meg Lanning earlier slammed a 38-ball 54.

UPW innings UPW suffer collapse after substantial stand UPW lost opener Kiran Navgire in the first over after DC elected to field. However, Lanning and Phoebe Litchfield steadied the ship. Following Litchfield's dismissal, Lanning added 85 runs off 56 balls with Harleen Deol. However, in a bizarre move, Deol was retired out. UPW paid for the move as they fell from 141/3 to 154/8. Shafali took two wickets in the final over.

Move Decision to call Harleen back Harleen was well set when UP Warriorz head coach Abhishek Nayar asked her to come off before the start of the 18th over. She was batting at 47* (36). Despite Lanning's departure in the 16th over, UPW were 141/3 before Harleen was called back. Her replacement, Chloe Tryon, failed to make an impact as she was immediately dismissed by N. Shree Charani.

Lanning Third player with 1,000 WPL runs Lanning was UPW's top scorer, having smashed a 38-ball 54 (9 fours and 1 six). She slammed her 10th WPL half-century, now the joint-most with Mumbai Indians' Harmanpreet Kaur. During her knock, Lanning also became the third player to score 1,000 runs in the WPL. She joined Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet. Lanning now has 1,050 runs from 30 matches at 38.88 (SR: 125.74).

Knock Lee stars in DC's chase In the chase, Lee came out all guns blazing along with Shafali Verma. The DC duo collected 46 runs in the Powerplay. They closed in on a 100-run stand before Shafali departed. And Lee completed a 31-ball half-century. She upped the ante and fell to Deepti Sharma after the 110-run mark (15th over). She smashed a 44-ball 67 (8 fours and 3 sixes).

Information Second fifty in WPL 2026 Lee slammed a fifty in her second successive match. She couldn't take DC to victory with her 86-run knock versus Gujarat Giants. Playing her maiden WPL season, Lee has raced to 163 runs from three matches at a remarkable average of 54.33.

Finish Drama in the final over Although Lee departed, the chase was in control with Wolvaardt and skipper Jemimah in the middle. However, Jemimah's dismissal from a rash stroke left DC requiring six runs from the last over. Despite Marizanne Kapp's boundary on the second ball off Sophie Ecclestone, the match went down to the last ball. With a run required off the final ball, Kapp scored the winning four.

Information Late introduction of Deepti Sharma Spinner Deepti Sharma was introduced into the bowling attack only in the 15th over by skipper Lanning. And she turned out to be UPW's most effective bowler, taking two wickets for 26 runs in three overs.