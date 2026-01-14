WPL 2026: WP Warriorz's Harleen Deol retired out, denied fifty
What's the story
In a bizarre move, UP Warriorz batter Harleen Deol was retired out during the 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL) match against Delhi Capitals. The Indian batter was called to the dugout when she was nearing her half-century. Batting at 47* (36), she was involved in an 85-run partnership with skipper Meg Lanning (54). The move backfired as her replacement, Chloe Tryon, departed for a 3-ball 1.
Match details
Decision to call Harleen back
As mentioned, Harleen was well set when UP Warriorz head coach Abhishek Nayar asked her to come off before the start of the 18th over. Despite Lanning's departure in the 16th over, UPW were 141/3 before Harleen was called back. Her replacement, Chloe Tryon, failed to make an impact as she was immediately dismissed by N. Shree Charani.
UPW tumble after Harleen's controversial exit
After Harleen's controversial exit, UP Warriorz managed to post a total of 154/8 in 20 overs. While Sophie Ecclestone dismissed Marizanne Kapp (3), Shafali Verma took two wickets in the final over to decimate the Warriorz.
A look at her WPL stats
Harleen, who scored 7 fours against DCW, has raced to 540 runs from 23 WPL matches at an average of 28.42. She has two half-centuries and a strike rate of 115.13.