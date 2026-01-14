Meg Lanning becomes third player with 1,000 WPL runs: Stats

Lanning reached the landmark playing for UP Warriorz against Delhi Capitals

Former Australia skipper Meg Lanning has become the third player in Women's Premier League (WPL) history to complete 1,000 runs. She reached the landmark playing for UP Warriorz against her former franchise, Delhi Capitals, in Match 7 at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Lanning now joins England's Nat Sciver-Brunt and India captain Harmanpreet Kaur as the only players to have crossed the four-digit mark in this tournament.