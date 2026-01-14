Meg Lanning becomes third player with 1,000 WPL runs: Stats
Former Australia skipper Meg Lanning has become the third player in Women's Premier League (WPL) history to complete 1,000 runs. She reached the landmark playing for UP Warriorz against her former franchise, Delhi Capitals, in Match 7 at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Lanning now joins England's Nat Sciver-Brunt and India captain Harmanpreet Kaur as the only players to have crossed the four-digit mark in this tournament.
Lanning adds to WPL achievements
Lanning's remarkable achievement not only highlights her individual talent but also adds to the growing legacy of the WPL. The tournament has been a platform for some of the best players in women's cricket. As of now, the top five highest run-getters in WPL history are: Nat Sciver-Brunt (1,101), Lanning (1,017-plus), Harmanpreet Kaur (1,016), Ellyse Perry (972), and Shafali Verma (887).
Lanning through the WPL seasons
Lanning led Delhi Capitals in the first three WPL seasons. Under her, DC finished as the runners-up in each of those seasons (2023, 2024, and 2025). Lanning was formidable in the inaugural edition, scoring 345 runs at a strike rate of 139.11. She hammered 2 half-centuries. The former Aussie skipper slammed 331 and 276 runs in the next two seasons, respectively.