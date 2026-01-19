5.7-magnitude earthquake shakes up Leh Ladakh, no damage reported

Leh Ladakh has been feeling a lot of tremors lately. In mid-January 2026 (Jan 14 and Jan 15), nearby areas recorded tremors of magnitude 3.8 (Jan 14) and 4.2 (Jan 15).

Why these deep earthquakes happen

These quakes occur at varying depths.

That's why you might feel shaking every now and then in this part of India—it comes with living on such active ground!