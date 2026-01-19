5.7-magnitude earthquake shakes up Leh Ladakh, no damage reported
India
A 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit Leh Ladakh late Monday morning, sending a quick jolt through the region.
Thankfully, there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, but the government did put out a heads-up about possible aftershocks—and authorities advised caution.
Quakes aren't new here
Leh Ladakh has been feeling a lot of tremors lately. In mid-January 2026 (Jan 14 and Jan 15), nearby areas recorded tremors of magnitude 3.8 (Jan 14) and 4.2 (Jan 15).
Why these deep earthquakes happen
These quakes occur at varying depths.
That's why you might feel shaking every now and then in this part of India—it comes with living on such active ground!