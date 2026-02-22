Delhi Police bust ISI-linked terror module in Tamil Nadu
What's the story
The Delhi Police have busted a terror module with links to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Bangladesh-based extremist groups. The operation led to the arrest of six suspects from garment units across Tiruppur district in Tamil Nadu, according to India Today. The accused, identified as Mizanur Rahman, Mohammad Shabat, Umar, Mohammad Litan, Mohammad Shahid, and Mohammed Ujjal, are suspected of planning a major terrorist attack on the instructions of foreign handlers.
Identity concealment
Some suspects believed to be Bangladeshi nationals
The report stated that some of the arrested suspects are believed to be Bangladeshi nationals who were using fake Aadhaar cards to hide their real identities. The police have recovered eight mobile phones and 16 SIM cards from the accused, which are now being examined for digital evidence and links to other operatives. Further investigations are underway in Delhi, where the suspects will be brought for interrogation and legal proceedings.
Poster probe
Provocative posters in Delhi led to breakthrough
The terror module first came under the police's radar after provocative posters appeared in several parts of Delhi, including the Delhi Metro network. The posters contained inflammatory content and references to Kashmir, raising security concerns. A deeper investigation by the Special Cell into these posters led investigators to a network operating out of Tamil Nadu, which ultimately resulted in the arrests. Officials have hailed the operation as a breakthrough in foiling a potential terror conspiracy, with further investigations underway.