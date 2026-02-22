Delhi Police bust ISI-linked terror module in Tamil Nadu

Identity concealment

Some suspects believed to be Bangladeshi nationals

The report stated that some of the arrested suspects are believed to be Bangladeshi nationals who were using fake Aadhaar cards to hide their real identities. The police have recovered eight mobile phones and 16 SIM cards from the accused, which are now being examined for digital evidence and links to other operatives. Further investigations are underway in Delhi, where the suspects will be brought for interrogation and legal proceedings.