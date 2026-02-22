6 ISI, Bangladesh terror group links suspects held in TN
Delhi Police have arrested six people in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur district, accusing them of being linked to Pakistan's ISI and Bangladeshi extremist groups.
Authorities say the group was plotting a terror attack in India with help from handlers abroad, and some members are reportedly Bangladeshi nationals using fake Aadhaar cards to hide their identities.
Suspects being brought to Delhi for questioning
The investigation kicked off after police found provocative Kashmir-related posters in the Delhi metro.
Tracing things back led them to Tamil Nadu, where they seized eight phones and 16 SIM cards for digital analysis.
The suspects—including Mizanur Rahman and Mohammad Shabat—are being brought to Delhi for more questioning, as officials work to uncover any other links or supporters involved.