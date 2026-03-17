'60% restaurants could shut down': LPG crisis hits India
India
India's running low on LPG, and it's hitting restaurants hard.
About one in five places in Mumbai has already shut its doors.
The National Restaurant Association of India says if things don't get better soon, up to 60% of restaurants could close in just a few days.
This all started after supply routes were disrupted by conflict near the Strait of Hormuz.
Why you should care
This matters because around 85% of Indian restaurants rely on commercial LPG to cook your favorite food, and the country only has about 10 days' supply left.
The government is scrambling (boosting local production, limiting commercial sales, and even offering deals like ₹500 free piped natural gas in Delhi-NCR) to keep kitchens running and avoid a bigger shutdown.