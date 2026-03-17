'60% restaurants could shut down': LPG crisis hits India India Mar 17, 2026

India's running low on LPG, and it's hitting restaurants hard.

About one in five places in Mumbai has already shut its doors.

The National Restaurant Association of India says if things don't get better soon, up to 60% of restaurants could close in just a few days.

This all started after supply routes were disrupted by conflict near the Strait of Hormuz.