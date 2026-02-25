6,927 children still missing in Bihar after last year's search

What do police do once a child is reported missing?

Bihar police jump into action as soon as a child is reported missing.

If the child isn't found within a day, an FIR is filed and after four months the case moves to special Anti-Human Trafficking Units.

There are now 44 of these units across the state (including at airports), plus a Vatsalya Portal that helps coordinate searches—even across state borders.

Authorities urge anyone with info to call Dial 112 instead of taking matters into their own hands.