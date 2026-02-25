6,927 children still missing in Bihar after last year's search
Last year in Bihar, nearly 15,000 kids were reported missing—some cases were prompted by social-media posts and a surge in rumors.
Police have managed to find and reunite 7,772 children with their families so far, but as of today, 6,927 are still untraced (overall, 12,526 were girls and 2,173 were boys).
Some recent reports even turned out to be false alarms.
What do police do once a child is reported missing?
Bihar police jump into action as soon as a child is reported missing.
If the child isn't found within a day, an FIR is filed and after four months the case moves to special Anti-Human Trafficking Units.
There are now 44 of these units across the state (including at airports), plus a Vatsalya Portal that helps coordinate searches—even across state borders.
Authorities urge anyone with info to call Dial 112 instead of taking matters into their own hands.