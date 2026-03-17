7 foreigners arrested in India for training Myanmar militia India Mar 17, 2026

Seven foreigners, six Ukrainians and one American, were arrested in India after allegedly sneaking into Mizoram and crossing into Myanmar to train armed militia groups tied to insurgent outfits.

Authorities say they brought a large batch of drones from Europe, likely for use in Myanmar's ongoing conflict.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) picked up the Ukrainians in Delhi and Lucknow, while the American was caught in Kolkata.

All face serious charges of conspiring to commit terrorist acts against India, which could mean life in prison.