7 foreigners arrested in India for training Myanmar militia
Seven foreigners, six Ukrainians and one American, were arrested in India after allegedly sneaking into Mizoram and crossing into Myanmar to train armed militia groups tied to insurgent outfits.
Authorities say they brought a large batch of drones from Europe, likely for use in Myanmar's ongoing conflict.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) picked up the Ukrainians in Delhi and Lucknow, while the American was caught in Kolkata.
All face serious charges of conspiring to commit terrorist acts against India, which could mean life in prison.
NIA is probing how these foreigners entered sensitive border areas
The NIA is digging into how these foreigners entered sensitive border areas and what exactly they were doing with the militias.
The group has been sent to 11 days' custody for questioning as part of a wider investigation into cross-border insurgency since Myanmar's civil war spilled over in 2021.
Meanwhile, India has ramped up border security with new fencing projects along the Myanmar border, hoping to keep such incidents — and potential threats — in check.