7 held from Nashik BPO over harassment, 'corporate jihad' row

The Nashik Police have arrested nine people, including a Human Resources (HR) manager, in connection with a case of alleged sexual and religious harassment at a local Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) unit. The arrests came after multiple complaints from employees of the IT company. The accused include eight Muslim men and are being linked to terms like "love jihad" and "office jihad" by right-wing groups, The Indian Express reported.

Complaint details Case filed in March amid probe into self-styled godman The case came to light on March 25 when a young woman filed a complaint at the Deolali Camp police station. She alleged that three colleagues, including a woman, hurt her religious sentiments between 2022 and 2026. The woman also accused one male colleague of sexual exploitation and molestation on several occasions. This initial complaint was filed amid ongoing investigations into another case involving self-styled godman Ashok Kharat in Nashik.

Investigation progress Wider probe launched, multiple complaints received Following the first complaint, Nashik Police launched a wider probe and appealed to other employees to come forward. By April 3, nine complaints had been filed by eight women and one man alleging sexual harassment and religious harassment. Several complainants alleged that despite reporting the matter to HR, no action was taken against the accused.

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Accused profile Accused allegedly exploited junior employees The accused, many of whom are team leaders, are alleged to have exploited junior employees. Complainants claim they acted under fear of losing their jobs. The complaints detail a range of offenses, including sexual harassment, stalking, inappropriate remarks and gestures. One complainant alleged that an accused stared at her inappropriately and made comments about her personal life, and pointed at her private parts.

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