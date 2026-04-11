7 held from Nashik BPO over harassment, 'corporate jihad' row
What's the story
The Nashik Police have arrested nine people, including a Human Resources (HR) manager, in connection with a case of alleged sexual and religious harassment at a local Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) unit. The arrests came after multiple complaints from employees of the IT company. The accused include eight Muslim men and are being linked to terms like "love jihad" and "office jihad" by right-wing groups, The Indian Express reported.
Complaint details
Case filed in March amid probe into self-styled godman
The case came to light on March 25 when a young woman filed a complaint at the Deolali Camp police station. She alleged that three colleagues, including a woman, hurt her religious sentiments between 2022 and 2026. The woman also accused one male colleague of sexual exploitation and molestation on several occasions. This initial complaint was filed amid ongoing investigations into another case involving self-styled godman Ashok Kharat in Nashik.
Investigation progress
Wider probe launched, multiple complaints received
Following the first complaint, Nashik Police launched a wider probe and appealed to other employees to come forward. By April 3, nine complaints had been filed by eight women and one man alleging sexual harassment and religious harassment. Several complainants alleged that despite reporting the matter to HR, no action was taken against the accused.
Accused profile
Accused allegedly exploited junior employees
The accused, many of whom are team leaders, are alleged to have exploited junior employees. Complainants claim they acted under fear of losing their jobs. The complaints detail a range of offenses, including sexual harassment, stalking, inappropriate remarks and gestures. One complainant alleged that an accused stared at her inappropriately and made comments about her personal life, and pointed at her private parts.
Political response
BJP leaders term incident 'corporate jihad'
The arrests have evoked strong political reactions. Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have called for stringent action. State minister Nitesh Rane also termed the incident "corporate jihad" and questioned HR's inaction despite multiple complaints. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called the case "very serious," stressing that sexual harassment and coercion in corporate setups are unacceptable. He promised stringent punishment for those guilty of such acts.