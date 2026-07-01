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Home / News / India News / Bus rams truck on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, killing 8, injuring 22 
Bus rams truck on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, killing 8, injuring 22 
The accident occurred around 2:30am

Bus rams truck on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, killing 8, injuring 22 

By Chanshimla Varah
Jul 01, 2026
09:35 am
What's the story

A sleeper bus traveling from Rishikesh to Indore collided with a trailer around 2:30am on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Dausa, Rajasthan, on Wednesday, killing eight people. The impact led to both vehicles catching fire. As many as 22 people were also injured in the crash. Most of the deceased were reportedly asleep at the time of the incident.

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Video shows charred bus 

Accident details

Most deceased were burned

Eyewitnesses reported that passengers on the upper berths were thrown to the ground during the collision. Five of the deceased died from burn injuries, while two others succumbed to head injuries. Police, fire services, and emergency response teams rushed to the scene shortly after the incident and began rescue efforts. The injured, mostly women and children, have been rushed to Dausa district hospital for treatment.

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Investigation underway

Bus driver may have dozed off, police suspect

While the exact cause of this horrific accident is still under investigation, police suspect that the bus driver may have dozed off or was driving at high speed. Locals have alleged that rescue and fire brigade officials reached the spot late, allegedly delaying rescue efforts by almost an hour after the fire broke out. They also claimed that cigarette packets in the bus' storage compartment contributed to rapid fire spread.

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