Bus rams truck on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, killing 8, injuring 22
What's the story
A sleeper bus traveling from Rishikesh to Indore collided with a trailer around 2:30am on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Dausa, Rajasthan, on Wednesday, killing eight people. The impact led to both vehicles catching fire. As many as 22 people were also injured in the crash. Most of the deceased were reportedly asleep at the time of the incident.
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Video shows charred bus
STORY | Rajasthan: 7 killed, over 15 injured as bus rams into truck on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 1, 2026
A passenger bus rammed into a truck and caught fire on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa district early Wednesday, killing seven people and injuring over 15 others,… pic.twitter.com/CoXFsJ1DSC
Accident details
Most deceased were burned
Eyewitnesses reported that passengers on the upper berths were thrown to the ground during the collision. Five of the deceased died from burn injuries, while two others succumbed to head injuries. Police, fire services, and emergency response teams rushed to the scene shortly after the incident and began rescue efforts. The injured, mostly women and children, have been rushed to Dausa district hospital for treatment.
Investigation underway
Bus driver may have dozed off, police suspect
While the exact cause of this horrific accident is still under investigation, police suspect that the bus driver may have dozed off or was driving at high speed. Locals have alleged that rescue and fire brigade officials reached the spot late, allegedly delaying rescue efforts by almost an hour after the fire broke out. They also claimed that cigarette packets in the bus' storage compartment contributed to rapid fire spread.