Rajasthan: 7 workers burned to death in chemical plant fire

Sumita Mishra, Additional District Magistrate of the area, said that nine people were trapped inside the plant. "Seven bodies have been taken out so far," she said. The cause of this tragic incident is still unknown but industrial accidents in this region are usually caused by chemical reactions or short circuits.

Factory had been closed for several months

Per TOI, the factory had been closed for several months. It was rented out by its owner to a tenant who allegedly manufactured firecrackers illegally. When smoke was spotted rising from inside the factory around 10:00am on Monday morning, a police patrol vehicle noticed the fire. Eyewitnesses reported hearing three to four loud explosions during the blaze, which quickly intensified due to a large stock of gunpowder and cardboard stored inside the factory.