7-year-old girl abducted, killed by neighbor in Andhra Pradesh
India
In Madanapalle, Andhra Pradesh, a 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly abducting and killing a seven-year-old girl who disappeared while playing outside her home.
Her family reported her missing the next day, and police quickly identified the suspect—her neighbor—using CCTV footage.
Police found the girl's body hidden in a water drum at the suspect's house.
Early reports suggest she was killed the night she vanished, with possible sexual assault still being investigated.
The tragedy has sparked anger among locals, who blocked highways demanding strict punishment.
Police have increased security in the area to manage protests and keep things calm.