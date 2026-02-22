700+ drunk drivers caught in Hyderabad-Cyberabad over weekend

Courts in Cyberabad handled 236 cases

In Hyderabad, police stopped 412 bikers, 29 auto drivers, and 51 car or other vehicle operators.

Cyberabad's numbers included 189 bikers, 13 auto drivers, 40 car drivers, and even one heavy vehicle driver.

Courts in Cyberabad handled 236 cases between February 16 and February 21, 2026—some offenders got fines or jail time, while others had to do social service.

Just a heads-up: causing a fatal accident while drunk driving can mean up to 10 years in jail plus a fine.