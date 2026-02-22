700+ drunk drivers caught in Hyderabad-Cyberabad over weekend
Hyderabad and Cyberabad Traffic Police just wrapped up a big weekend drive against drunk driving, booking over 700 motorists on February 20 and 21, 2026.
Most of those caught were two-wheeler riders, while three- and four-wheeler drivers accounted for a smaller share.
Courts in Cyberabad handled 236 cases
In Hyderabad, police stopped 412 bikers, 29 auto drivers, and 51 car or other vehicle operators.
Cyberabad's numbers included 189 bikers, 13 auto drivers, 40 car drivers, and even one heavy vehicle driver.
Courts in Cyberabad handled 236 cases between February 16 and February 21, 2026—some offenders got fines or jail time, while others had to do social service.
Just a heads-up: causing a fatal accident while drunk driving can mean up to 10 years in jail plus a fine.